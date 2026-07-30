...
...
Next Story

Is Jantar Mantar closed? Delhi Police reacts to reports of welding barricades after CJP protest

Delhi Police clarified that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised site for peaceful and aurhorised demonstrations.

Updated on: Jul 30, 2026, 15:02:38 IST
By Karishma Ayaldasani
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Amid rumours circulating that Jantar Mantar has been closed to protests, the Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that the reports are false, stating that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorised venue for peaceful demonstrations.

Jantar Mantar remains open, says Delhi Police (PTI Photo)
Jantar Mantar remains open, says Delhi Police (PTI Photo)

“Rumors are circulating on social media alleging that Jantar Mantar has been locked or closed for protests. These claims are entirely false, misleading, and devoid of facts,” it said in a post on X.

“It is officially clarified that Jantar Mantar remains an active and authorized site for peaceful and authorised demonstrations.”

The police said that, in line with the Supreme Court's directions and the Delhi Police's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), up to 1,000 people may be allowed to gather at Jantar Mantar for a protest.

"As per the Hon'ble Supreme Court Order and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police thereupon in compliance of it, a maximum of 1,000 persons may be permitted at the venue."

“This permission is granted by the competent authority upon formal application by the concerned organizers or individual(s), subject to adherence of prescribed terms and conditions.”

The police also urged people not to believe or share unverified information, and asked them to rely on official communications for accurate updates.

“Citizens are strongly advised not to believe or circulate unverified information and to rely strictly on official communications for accurate updates.”

Reports of Jantar Mantar closed

The clarification comes after reports surfaced that Jantar Mantar site has been closed for further protests.

Visuals on social media show barricades at the protest site being wielded shut.

Recent protests at Jantar Mantar

The most recent major protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar was the 37-day-long agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the NEET-UG paper leak.

Led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, the protest quickly gathered momentum, drawing sustained public attention and putting the spotlight on demands for accountability in the examination process. At the heart of the agitation was a single demand: the resignation of then union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What began as a sit-in at Jantar Mantar soon grew into a nationwide movement. Demonstrations spread to cities including Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow and Kolkata, with students, parents and activists taking to the streets to voice their anger over the paper leak.

After 37 days of sustained protests, Pradhan resigned on July 25 and was replaced by union minister Pralhad Joshi.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karishma Ayaldasani

Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.

jantar mantardelhi pollsprotestcockroach janta party
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Get the latest India News, breaking headlines and real-time updates from across the country. Stay informed about politics, government policies, crime, weather and major national developments.
Home/India News/Is Jantar Mantar closed? Delhi Police reacts to reports of welding barricades after CJP protest
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe