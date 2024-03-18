 Is Raj Thackeray-led MNS joining NDA? Devendra Fadnavis responds | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Is Raj Thackeray-led MNS joining NDA? Devendra Fadnavis responds

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 08:46 PM IST

Last month, three MNS leaders had met Fadnavis at his residence for discussions on a possible electoral alliance. They had also met CM Eknath Shinde.

Is Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray joining the NDA for the Lok Sabha polls? As the suspense over the Uddhav Thackeray's estranged cousin lingers around, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis refused to comment anything.

“Today, I cannot say anything about it officially....if any decision is taken, we will let you know,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader was quoted by PTI as saying on Monday.

Thackeray, who split from the undivided Shiv Sena founded by his uncle Bal Thackeray in 2005, had said on Sunday that his party will decide its strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: From pro-Marathi stance to Hindutva: Raj Thackeray comes a full circle

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray (left) and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray (left) and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis

“Narendra Modi's success was not overnight. The Jana Sangh was formed in 1952 and became the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980. Even Atalji's government lasted for 13 days first, then for 13 months and then four and half years. Later, the Congress ruled for 10 years, and now the BJP has been in power for 10 years. With our clear, honest stand, we will also get success for sure, but patience is necessary,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Last month, three MNS leaders had met Fadnavis at his residence for discussions on a possible electoral alliance. They had also met chief minister Eknath Shinde.

In 2022, Fadnavis had met the MNS chief at the latter's residence in Mumbai's Dadar for 90 minutes in what was termed as a courtesy call to thank him for his support during the Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls.

“When two political leaders meet, there is political discission. We are in talks,” MNS leader Nitin Sardesai had told HT.

The BJP has been wary of any tieup with MNS due to its anti-north Indian stand. Both the chief minister and his deputy have maintained cordial relations with Raj Thackeray, who has of late adopted a pro-Hindutva stand.

