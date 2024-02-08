MNS leaders meet Fadnavis, spark talks of alliance

Mumbai: With the Lok Sabha elections nearing, three leaders of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) called on deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday at his residence to discuss a possible electoral alliance. The three leaders – Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai and Sandeep Deshpande – had met chief minister Eknath Shinde last week. HT Image

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, MNS chief Raj Thackeray had openly campaigned against prime minister Narendra Modi. He was later questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

After meeting Fadnavis on Tuesday, Sardesai said it was a courtesy call, though they did discuss political issues. “When two political leaders meet, there is political discission. We are in talks,” said Nandgaonkar, although he refused to give details of what transpired in the meeting.

The BJP indicated that there was no serious effort for a poll tie-up with the MNS yet. “Nothing was discussed in our (state BJP) core group. We will discuss it in our group and take a decision in consultation with Devendraji,” said city BJP chief Ashish Shelar.

The BJP has been wary of any alliance with the MNS owing to its anti-north Indian stand, as it could hurt the party’s poll prospects elsewhere. The MNS though has adopted a Hindu hardline stand of late. Both Shinde and Fadnavis have maintained cordial relations with Raj Thackeray.