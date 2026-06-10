Is RBI replacing paper notes with plastic currency? What fact check reveals
The unit further appealed to users to report suspicious content related to the Government of India to @PIBFactCheck.
PIB Fact Check on Wednesday debunked social media claims that RBI is planning to withdraw paper currency notes and replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026.
In a post on X, the fact checking unit termed the claims as “false.” Quoting RBI, PIB clarified that there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026.
“According to @RBI, there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026,” it said in its post.
The video posted by the fact-checking unit purportedly shows ₹100, ₹20, ₹50, and ₹10 currency notes, along with a Hindi caption and what appears to be a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background, claiming the same.
PIB said that the video was “digitally altered.”
PIB urged the public to rely only on the official RBI website for authentic information and avoid sharing unverified claims circulating on social media. It further asked to always “verify” information before sharing.{{/usCountry}}
PIB urged the public to rely only on the official RBI website for authentic information and avoid sharing unverified claims circulating on social media. It further asked to always “verify” information before sharing.{{/usCountry}}
The unit further appealed to users to report suspicious content related to the Government of India to @PIBFactCheck.{{/usCountry}}
The unit further appealed to users to report suspicious content related to the Government of India to @PIBFactCheck.{{/usCountry}}
The clarification followed a series of messages circulating on digital platforms that raised concerns among citizens about the status of legal tender.{{/usCountry}}
The clarification followed a series of messages circulating on digital platforms that raised concerns among citizens about the status of legal tender.{{/usCountry}}
Several news reports also claimed that RBI is considering the possibility of introducing plastic-based currency notes in the country. Users on social media handles rallied behind, hailing the move.{{/usCountry}}
Several news reports also claimed that RBI is considering the possibility of introducing plastic-based currency notes in the country. Users on social media handles rallied behind, hailing the move.{{/usCountry}}
“Reports suggest the RBI is considering introducing durable polymer banknotes, which last longer, are harder to counterfeit, and withstand wear and tear better than traditional paper notes,” a user said on X.{{/usCountry}}
“Reports suggest the RBI is considering introducing durable polymer banknotes, which last longer, are harder to counterfeit, and withstand wear and tear better than traditional paper notes,” a user said on X.{{/usCountry}}
However, official sources have confirmed that the central bank has not issued any such directive, and existing paper currency will continue to remain in circulation.