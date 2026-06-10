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Is RBI replacing paper notes with plastic currency? What fact check reveals

The unit further appealed to users to report suspicious content related to the Government of India to @PIBFactCheck.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 10:15 am IST
By Karishma Ayaldasani
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PIB Fact Check on Wednesday debunked social media claims that RBI is planning to withdraw paper currency notes and replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026.

PIB Fact Check debunks claims of RBI replacing paper notes with plastic currency(Screengrab/X/@PIBFactCheck)

In a post on X, the fact checking unit termed the claims as “false.” Quoting RBI, PIB clarified that there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026.

“According to @RBI, there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026,” it said in its post.

The video posted by the fact-checking unit purportedly shows 100, 20, 50, and 10 currency notes, along with a Hindi caption and what appears to be a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background, claiming the same.

PIB said that the video was “digitally altered.”

However, official sources have confirmed that the central bank has not issued any such directive, and existing paper currency will continue to remain in circulation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karishma Ayaldasani

Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.

She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.

Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.

Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.

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