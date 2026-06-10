Is RBI replacing paper notes with plastic currency? What fact check reveals

PIB Fact Check on Wednesday debunked social media claims that RBI is planning to withdraw paper currency notes and replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026.

PIB Fact Check debunks claims of RBI replacing paper notes with plastic currency(Screengrab/X/@PIBFactCheck)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, the fact checking unit termed the claims as “false.” Quoting RBI, PIB clarified that there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026.

“According to @RBI, there are no plans to withdraw paper currency notes or replace them with plastic currency notes by June 30, 2026,” it said in its post.

The video posted by the fact-checking unit purportedly shows ₹100, ₹20, ₹50, and ₹10 currency notes, along with a Hindi caption and what appears to be a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background, claiming the same.

PIB said that the video was “digitally altered.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} PIB urged the public to rely only on the official RBI website for authentic information and avoid sharing unverified claims circulating on social media. It further asked to always “verify” information before sharing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PIB urged the public to rely only on the official RBI website for authentic information and avoid sharing unverified claims circulating on social media. It further asked to always “verify” information before sharing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The unit further appealed to users to report suspicious content related to the Government of India to @PIBFactCheck. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unit further appealed to users to report suspicious content related to the Government of India to @PIBFactCheck. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clarification followed a series of messages circulating on digital platforms that raised concerns among citizens about the status of legal tender. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clarification followed a series of messages circulating on digital platforms that raised concerns among citizens about the status of legal tender. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several news reports also claimed that RBI is considering the possibility of introducing plastic-based currency notes in the country. Users on social media handles rallied behind, hailing the move. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several news reports also claimed that RBI is considering the possibility of introducing plastic-based currency notes in the country. Users on social media handles rallied behind, hailing the move. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Reports suggest the RBI is considering introducing durable polymer banknotes, which last longer, are harder to counterfeit, and withstand wear and tear better than traditional paper notes,” a user said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Reports suggest the RBI is considering introducing durable polymer banknotes, which last longer, are harder to counterfeit, and withstand wear and tear better than traditional paper notes,” a user said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, official sources have confirmed that the central bank has not issued any such directive, and existing paper currency will continue to remain in circulation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON