ISF leader Nawsad Siddique seeks second term from Bhangar in 2026 Assembly elections

Nawsad Siddique is a political leader and the chairman of the Indian Secular Front (ISF), currently serving as an MLA from the Bhangar constituency in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He was elected in the 2021 Assembly elections from Bhangar as a candidate of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party.

Birbhum: Indian Secular Front (ISF) Chairman and candidate from Bhangar constituency, Nawsad Siddique campaigns ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Birbhum, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_14_2026_000529A)(PTI)

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For the 2026 Assembly elections, Siddique is aiming to retain his seat from the Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas district, seeking another term as the representative of the region.

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5 Key Facts about Nawsad Siddique

Born on 2 May 1993, Nawsad is 32 years old. He holds a postgraduate degree from Aliah University, completed in 2015. Siddique has declared assets worth ₹ 55.69 lakh with no liabilities.

He comes from a prominent religious lineage, being the son of Ali Akbar Siddiqui and the great-grandson of Pir Zulfiqar Ali, known as “Chhoto Huzur” of Furfura Sharif. He belongs to the fourth generation of the founder of Furfura Sharif, Mohammad Abu Bakr Siddique, and is the brother of Abbas Siddiqui, founder of the Indian Secular Front.

On 21 January 2021, Abbas Siddiqui founded the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and appointed his younger brother, Nawsad Siddique, as the party’s chairman.

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) allied with the Congress and the Left Front to form the Sanjukta Morcha. Nawsad Siddique contested from the Bhangar constituency as a candidate of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party and won the election.

In 2025, Nawsad Siddique was detained in Kolkata following clashes between ISF supporters and the police during a protest over electoral issues and treatment of migrants.

In 2025, Nawsad Siddique was detained in Kolkata following clashes between ISF supporters and the police during a protest over electoral issues and treatment of migrants.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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