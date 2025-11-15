ISI Kolkata sets up panel to probe hate graffiti linked to Red Fort blast

Kolkata: The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in West Bengal has constituted a fact-finding panel to investigate graffiti linked to the recent Red Fort car blast in Delhi that surfaced on its Kolkata campus earlier this week, officials aware of the development said. The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) in Kolkata has constituted a fact-finding panel to investigate graffiti.

The hate graffiti, written with chalk, was spotted in several areas on campus — including a men’s hostel door, a staircase, and the CV Raman Hall — on Tuesday, a day after at least 10 people were killed and several injured when a high-intensity blast in a white i20 tore through vehicles at a busy intersection near the Lal Quila Metro Station in Delhi.

The institute issued a statement on November 13 after a section of students filed a complaint with the authorities.

“The use of language that promotes hatred, discrimination or disharmony among individuals based on their religion, caste or community is a direct violation of our core values and the established code of conduct. Such an act creates a hostile environment and also tarnishes the reputation of the Institute,” the statement said.

On Friday, a fresh set of posters appeared on campus denouncing the earlier communal graffiti. The posters were put up in the same places where the hate graffiti had been seen.

The posters read, “No religious bigots allowed inside.” On a dustbin, it was scribbled: “Please throw your religious hatred here.”

“We have set up a ten-member fact-finding panel to take stock of the situation and suggest measures on how to avoid such things. We are also holding meetings with students,” a senior official said.