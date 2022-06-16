Islamic State's video on Nupur Sharma, Taliban threatens attack on Hindus

The Islamic State has latched on to the controversy surrounding the derogatory remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed, a religious leader and founder of Islam. Islamic State Khorasan Province, an affiliate of the terror outfit Islamic State, or Daesh, released an over 10-minute video focusing on India and alleged blasphemy issues involving Nupur Sharma.

The video titled 'The polytheists are the brothers of the polytheists' features Sharma, and the demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri in which a part of a mosque was also razed. In the news bulletin by ISKP's mouthpiece AlAzaim foundation, the terror outfit threatens to target Hindus to avenge the insult of the Prophet.

“The video features@NupurSharmaBJP, the national spokesperson of the @BJP4India and houses of Muslims bulldozed. It then features previous statements of ISKP suicide bombers who were Indian. Threatening to conduct attacks against India wherever possible,” independent news handle Khorasan Diary posted on Twitter.

The Islamic State goes on to criticise the Taliban, particularly defence minister Mullah Yaqoob for his interview with an Indian news television channel and finance minister Amir Muttaqi over his meeting with the Indian charge d’ affairs in Afghanistan for trying to establish diplomatic relations with India.

The video highlights last year's attack on Kabul airport and the attack on Gurudwara in March 2020, threatening to carry out more such attacks. The video says that the Taliban would fail to protect Hindus from them, as they failed to protect Shias.

Earlier this month, Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet". In a threat letter dated June 6, AQIS warned that "saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat."

The derogatory remarks by Sharma and another BJP member, Naveen Jindal, snowballed into a global controversy after West Asian nations raised the matter with Indian missions. The issue also triggered a widespread protest in India, demanding arrest of Nupur Sharma.

