'Isn't it exceptional?': Shashi Tharoor on court dismissing Rahul Gandhi's plea
The BJP celebrated the Surat Court's dismissal of Rahul Gandhi's plea and said it's the defeat of Congress's arrogance and ecosystem.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday reacted to the Surat Court's dismissal of Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case. Tharoor said the Surat court said Rahul Gandhi has not been able to show any exceptional circumstances to grant astay on conviction. "Isn't it exceptional enough to get a 2 years sentence for criminal defamation? Just long enough to be disqualified from Parliament," Tharoor tweeted.
