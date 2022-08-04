Israel ambassador inaugurates water expo in Delhi's Pragati Maiden

Ambassador of Israel in India HE Naor Gilon inaugurated the 17th Everything About Water Expo 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Thursday, further strengthening the cooperation between Israel and India in the water sector. Israel is the country partner at the event, which will be held till August 6.

Four high-level water experts from Israel took part in the event. They shared their knowledge in a session that focused on the Israeli model for water management, policy regulations, water technologies, R&D implementation and the Israel-India water partnership. The session was chaired by G Asok Kumar, director general of the National Mission for Clean Ganga.

On the occasion, Gilon said, “We are happy to bring four Israeli water experts as speakers to the water expo. They took part in a conference, where they shared their experience and technical know-how about advanced technologies and the India-Israel partnership in the field of water. The visit of these water experts to India, to take part in the water expo, has further deepened the ongoing water partnership between our two countries.”

The four Israeli water experts included Sally Levy, CEO of Meniv Rishon Ltd, Tahel Brandes, senior deputy legal adviser of the Governmental Authority For Water And Sewage (IWA), Prof Hadas Mamane, head of the environmental engineering programme and the water- energy (WE) lab, school Of mechanical engineering in Tel Aviv University and Lior Asaf, water attache, embassy of Israel.

Indian officials working in the water sector also participated in the conference.

Another highlight of the event was the inauguration of an Israeli pavilion, which showcases the water technologies of eight leading Israeli water companies. These companies are introducing solutions related to water distribution and management, filtration, leak detection, wastewater treatment, desalination and water security.

The importance of the water partnership between Israel and India can be understood from the fact that both countries signed two major water agreements to increase cooperation in water conservation and state water utility reform during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017. Also, India is the only country wherein Israel has the position of water attache to help share Israeli best practices and technologies for advancements in India's water management sector.

