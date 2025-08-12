Israel ambassador's 'shameful' retort to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s genocide in Gaza charge

Israel’s ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Tuesday hit back at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s allegations that Israel has been committing genocide in Palestine, countering her claims with figures. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the Israeli state is committing "genocide" and slammed the Indian government for standing "silent" as Israel "unleashes devastation" on the people of Palestine.(PTI file)

Priyanka Gandhi, in a post on X, had said, “The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions.”

She added that “enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself” and criticised the Centre for “standing silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine".

Responding to the Wayanad MP's allegations, Reuven Azar wrote, “What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas’s heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire.”

The envoy also highlighted that “Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger,” adding that Gaza’s population had “grown 450% in the last 50 years” and “no genocide there.”

He further cautioned, “Don’t buy Hamas numbers.”

The exchange came as the conflict in Gaza continues to escalate, drawing global criticism over civilian casualties and the humanitarian situation.

Separately, Priyanka Gandhi condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, calling it a “heinous crime” and accusing Israel of trying to “silence truth” through “violence and hatred".

In another post on X, she wrote, “The cold-blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil… These brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace.”

Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif has been killed alongside four colleagues in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists in Gaza City, according to the Al Jazeera media network.

Priyanka Gandhi has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

The UN human rights office on Monday condemned Sunday's air strike targeting the journalists' tent in grave breach of international humanitarian law.