ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: India's advanced weather satellite, INSAT-3DS, to liftoff at 5:35pm
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of its advanced meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS, this Saturday. Serving as a successor to the Third Generation Meteorological Satellite, this mission, GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS, is entirely financed by the ministry of Earth Sciences. What is INSAT-3DS, ISRO's upcoming launch?...Read More
INSAT-3DS is tailored for advanced meteorological observations, elevating weather forecasting capabilities.
Equipped with cutting-edge payloads, including a 6-channel Imager and 19-channel Sounder, INSAT-3DS ensures top-notch meteorological data collection.
ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission launch date and time
The GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission is scheduled for Saturday at 5:35pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre - SHAR, Sriharikota.
The 16th mission of GSLV aims to place the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Following orbit-raising manoeuvres, the satellite will be positioned in a Geo-stationary Orbit.
In detail: ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission launch date and time
Where to watch ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission LIVE?
It can be watched LIVE on ISRO's social media channels and website from 5pm.
ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission live stream links
Website https://isro.gov.in
Facebook https://facebook.com/ISRO/
YouTube https://youtube.com/watch?v=jynmNenneFk
DD National TV Channel
What are ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission objectives?
1. Keep an eye on Earth's surface and observe oceans and the environment using different vital meteorological views.
2. Offer information on various atmospheric conditions through vertical profiles.
3. Manage data collection and sharing from Data Collection Platforms (DCPs).
4. Support Search and Rescue services
In detail: ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission objectives
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: What are payloads on INSAT-3DS?
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates:
1. Imager and Sounder: INSAT-3DS is equipped with a 6-channel Imager and a 19-channel Sounder, dedicated to advanced meteorological observations.
2. Communication Payloads: The satellite features crucial communication payloads, including the Data Relay Transponder (DRT).
3. Data Collection: The DRT receives data from automatic Data Collection Platforms and Automatic Weather Stations, enhancing weather forecasting capabilities.
4. SAS&R Transponder: The SAS&R transponder plays a vital role in relaying distress signals and alert detections from beacon transmitters, contributing to global search and rescue services.
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: Check INSAT-3DS mission launch detailed flight sequence
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: How will INSAT-3DS data benefit?
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: The INSAT-3DS Satellite data will be used by several departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), including the India Meteorology Department (IMD), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), and other affiliated agencies and institutes. This will contribute to enhancing weather forecasts and meteorological services across various domains.
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: What is INSAT-3DS?
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: INSAT-3DS is an advanced meteorological satellite in the Third Generation Meteorological Satellite series, operating from Geostationary Orbit.
Its purpose is to improve meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for advanced weather forecasting and disaster warning. The satellite will complement the existing meteorological services provided by INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR.
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: Is number 13 ‘unlucky’ for ISRO?
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: After the last GSLV flight known as 'GSLV-F12' on May 29, 2023, the usual sequence would have been 'GSLV-F13' for the next launch. Surprisingly, ISRO decided to name the upcoming rocket 'GSLV-F14,' deviating from the expected order.
This unconventional naming trend is also observed in ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) series, where 'PSLV-C13' was skipped after 'PSLV-C12' without any explanation. This pattern resembles NASA's avoidance of the number 13 after the well-known failure of Apollo 13, reported Bussiness Today.
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: What is GSLV?
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates:
• Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) is a three-stage launch vehicle with a length of 51.7 meters and a liftoff mass of 420 tonnes.
• The first stage (GS1) consists of a solid propellant (S139) motor with 139 tons of propellant and four earth-storable propellant stages (L40) strapons, each carrying 40 tons of liquid propellant.
• The second stage (GS2) is an earth-storable propellant stage loaded with 40 tons of propellant.
• The third stage (GS3) is a cryogenic stage utilising liquid oxygen (LOX) and liquid hydrogen (LH2) with a propellant loading of 15 tons.
• During the atmospheric phase, the satellite payload is shielded by an Ogive payload fairing.
• GSLV is versatile and can launch a variety of spacecraft, including those for communication, navigation, earth resource surveys, and other proprietary missions.
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: What is the launch vehicle for INSAT-3DS?
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: In its 16th mission, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) aims to deploy the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).
Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will ensure that the satellite is positioned in a Geostationary Orbit.
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: INSAT-3DS mission launch today
ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO is scheduled to launch its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS aboard the GSLV F14 spacecraft at 5:35 pm on Saturday from the Sriharikota spaceport, with a focus on weather forecasting and natural disaster warnings.