ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: India's advanced weather satellite, INSAT-3DS, to liftoff at 5:35pm

ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: ISRO's latest meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS aboard GSLV-F14 all set for lift-off at 5.30 pm on February 17 from the spaceport of Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

ISRO Launch LIVE Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of its advanced meteorological satellite, INSAT-3DS, this Saturday. Serving as a successor to the Third Generation Meteorological Satellite, this mission, GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS, is entirely financed by the ministry of Earth Sciences. What is INSAT-3DS, ISRO's upcoming launch?...Read More

INSAT-3DS is tailored for advanced meteorological observations, elevating weather forecasting capabilities.

Equipped with cutting-edge payloads, including a 6-channel Imager and 19-channel Sounder, INSAT-3DS ensures top-notch meteorological data collection.

ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission launch date and time

The GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS mission is scheduled for Saturday at 5:35pm from Satish Dhawan Space Centre - SHAR, Sriharikota.

The 16th mission of GSLV aims to place the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Following orbit-raising manoeuvres, the satellite will be positioned in a Geo-stationary Orbit.

In detail: ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission launch date and time

Where to watch ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission LIVE?

It can be watched LIVE on ISRO's social media channels and website from 5pm.

ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission live stream links

Website https://isro.gov.in

Facebook https://facebook.com/ISRO/

YouTube https://youtube.com/watch?v=jynmNenneFk

DD National TV Channel

What are ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission objectives?

1. Keep an eye on Earth's surface and observe oceans and the environment using different vital meteorological views.

2. Offer information on various atmospheric conditions through vertical profiles.

3. Manage data collection and sharing from Data Collection Platforms (DCPs).

4. Support Search and Rescue services

In detail: ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission objectives