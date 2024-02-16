Countdown for ISRO's INSAT-3DS satellite launch begins: All about the mission

The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS on Saturday, February 17. The primary aim of launching this satellite is to enhance meteorological observations and help in better weather forecasting and disaster warning. ISRO's INSAT-3DS mission to be launched tomorrow(ISRO/X)

The carrier latest weather satellite by ISRO has been dubbed the “naughty boy” of the space agency in the past, and it will be launched aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV F14) by the Indian space agency.

The launch of the INSAT-3DS satellite aboard the GSLV F14 is scheduled for Saturday, February 17 at 5:30 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The space agency further said that in its 16th mission, the GSLV aims to deploy the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Subsequent orbit-raising maneuvers will ensure that the satellite is positioned in a Geo-Stationary Orbit.

The GSLV, which will carry the INSAT-3DS, has been termed as the “naughty boy” of India's space facility by a former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as the rocket has a failure rate of 40 percent, not performing in six out of its total 15 flights.

The last take off the the GSLV spacecraft was on May 29, 2023, and was deemed successful, but the one before that had failed.

All about INSAT-3DS satellite

The INSAT-3DS satellite is designed to make enhanced meteorological observations and monitor land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning, ISRO said in a statement.

According to the ISRO, the satellite will augment meteorological services along with the presently operational INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR satellites. This satellite will greatly assist India's weather agencies, and help in providing increasingly accurate weather forecasts.

Where to watch GSLV F14/INSAT-3DS launch live

The countdown for the INSAT-3DS mission has begun and it is set to be launched on Saturday at 5:30 pm from Sriharikota. ISRO's new space mission can also be watched live on the social media platforms of the space agency.

Apart from this, the INSAT-3DS launch can be watched live on the social media and YouTube channel of DD National.

(With inputs from PTI)