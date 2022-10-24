Isro launches 36 satellites in 1st commercial mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday successfully launched its heaviest rocket Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, putting in orbit 36 satellites of UK-based OneWeb satellite communications company.

The launch of the LVM-3 — with its largest ever payload of 5,796 kg — at 12.07am on Sunday also marked India’s entry into the global commercial launch service market.

“LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 mission is completed successfully. All the 36 satellites have been placed into intended orbits. @NSIL_India @OneWeb,” Isro said in a tweet, minutes after chairman S Somanath announced that 16 satellites have been placed in the desired orbits while the rest would take some more time.

Addressing the gathering at the Mission Control Centre, Somanath said Diwali celebrations started at Satish Dhawan Space Centre as LVM3 and its very first commercial mission have accomplished the orbit accurately.

“Now the rocket has entered into the orbit, 16 satellites out of the 36 satellites have been already injected. I wanted to tell you that this is a slow process of separating the satellites. The data of the separation of the remaining 20 satellites will come little later and mission operations of observing this separation is continuing,” he said.

All the 36 satellites were injected into the orbits around 75 minutes after the rocket blasted off from the Sriharikota spaceport.

Calling the mission “historic”, Somnath, also the secretary in the department of space credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for the mission’s success.

President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi congratulated Isro and other stakeholders for the success of the mission.

“Congratulations @NSIL_India @INSPACeIND @ISRO on the successful launch of our heaviest launch vehicle LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites meant for global connectivity. LVM3 exemplifies Atmanirbharta & enhances India’s competitive edge in the global commercial launch service market,” Modi said.

“The team of @ISRO, @NSIL_India & @INSPACeIND achieved an impressive feat of successfully launching LVM3 with 36 satellites aimed at enhancing global connectivity. The country is proud of our scientists and their showcasing of the nation’s indigenous capabilities. Congratulations!” Murmu tweeted.

OneWeb Ltd is the UK-based customer of New Space India Ltd (NSIL), Isro’s commercial arm, and a global communication network powered from space, enabling internet connectivity for governments and businesses. Bharti Enterprises is one of the major investors in OneWeb.

NSIL has signed two launch service contracts with Network Access Associated Limited, which runs OneWeb, to launch the low earth orbit satellites on board its launch vehicles.

Following the successful launch on Sunday, NewSpace plans on sending more satellites next year. “Another set of 36 OneWeb satellites will be launched by LVM3 in the first half of next year,” the company said in a statement.

According to OneWeb, it will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the length and breadth of the country.

“This launch by Isro and NSIL is one of the biggest commercial orders by India’s premier space organisation, and the first using the LVM3 rocket,” OneWeb said.

(With agency inputs)

