ISRO launches PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission: All you need to know

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched its PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission, sending two Singapore-made satellites into the space. The launch vehicle lifted off at its scheduled 2:19 pm launch time from Isro's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota, at the end of a 22.5-hour countdown.

The mission marks 57th flight of the space agency's PSLV vehicle (Image courtesy: ANI)

Here is all you need to know about the mission:

(1.) It is a ‘dedicated commercial’ mission undertaken by ISRO through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the space agency's commercial arm.

(2.) Of the two satellites, TeLEOS-2 is the primary one, and Lumelite-4, the ‘co-passenger.' These weight about 741 kg and 16 kg respectively.

(3.) TeLEOS-2 has been developed under a partnership between the Government of Singapore and Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited. Once deployed and operational, it will support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies under the Government of Singapore.

(4.) Lumelite-4, on the other hand, has been co-developed by the Institute for Infocomm Research and the National University of Singapore. It aims to augment the city-state's maritime safety.

(5.) The mission also marks the 57th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The rocket will place the two satellites into an eastward inclincation orbit.

