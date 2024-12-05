ISRO Proba 3 Launch Live: The 550kg Proba 3 spacecraft will lift-off today with two satellites the Coronagraph and the Occulter

ISRO Proba 3 Launch Live: ISRO'S commercial space mission for the European Space Agency (ESA), the Proba-3 spacecraft, is set to lift-off at 4:04 pm today, in a showcase of India's role in global space innovation and collaboration. The 550-kg Proba 3 mission will be conducted from the spaceport at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh and will be managed by ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd. ...Read More

The mission was initially supposed to be launched on December 4, at 4:08 pm but was re-scheduled minutes before lift-off by the ESA after an anomaly was detected in the satellite propulsion system.

The Proba (Project for Onboard Anatomy) is also named after the latin word which means “let's try”. It will be the first space initiative to demonstrate flying in a precise formation down to a single millimetre to study the Sun's outer atmosphere - the Corona.

Key points:

- Proba 3 will consist of two satellites - Coronagraph (310kgs) and Occulter (240kgs), which will fly together as one, 150 metres apart from each other.

- The mission will provide key insights on the Corona, which according to the ESA, is hotter than the Sun and determines space weather as well.

- The instruments on both the satellites will take close to six hours at a time to reach the solar rim and will commence a 19-hour orbit around the Earth.

- The 44.5 metre tall rocket is supposed to take 18 minutes to reach its desired orbit.