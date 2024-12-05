ISRO Proba 3 Launch Live: Lift-off from Sriharikota in an hour
ISRO Proba 3 Launch Live: ISRO'S commercial space mission for the European Space Agency (ESA), the Proba-3 spacecraft, is set to lift-off at 4:04 pm today, in a showcase of India's role in global space innovation and collaboration. The 550-kg Proba 3 mission will be conducted from the spaceport at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh and will be managed by ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd. ...Read More
The mission was initially supposed to be launched on December 4, at 4:08 pm but was re-scheduled minutes before lift-off by the ESA after an anomaly was detected in the satellite propulsion system.
The Proba (Project for Onboard Anatomy) is also named after the latin word which means “let's try”. It will be the first space initiative to demonstrate flying in a precise formation down to a single millimetre to study the Sun's outer atmosphere - the Corona.
Key points:
- Proba 3 will consist of two satellites - Coronagraph (310kgs) and Occulter (240kgs), which will fly together as one, 150 metres apart from each other.
- The mission will provide key insights on the Corona, which according to the ESA, is hotter than the Sun and determines space weather as well.
- The instruments on both the satellites will take close to six hours at a time to reach the solar rim and will commence a 19-hour orbit around the Earth.
- The 44.5 metre tall rocket is supposed to take 18 minutes to reach its desired orbit.
ISRO Launch Live: Live stream for Proba-3 launch starts
ISRO Launch Live: The livestream for the Proba-3 launch has begun on ISRO's official YouTube channel. Lift-off will take place at 4:04 pm.
ISRO Launch Live: Where can watch the Proba-3 launch?
ISRO Launch Live: The Proba-3 launch will be streamed live on the ISRO YouTube channel starting at 3:40 pm, right before the lift-off scheduled for 4:04 pm today.
ISRO Launch Live: ESA dubs Proba-3 artificial ‘eclipse-maker’
ISRO Launch Live: The European Space Agency in honour of the launch of the Proba 3 spacecraft soon, posted on social media platform X, dubbing the mission as an “eclipse-maker”, referring to the process by which the Occulter satellite will cover the Sun to allow the Coronagraph to study the outer rim of the star.
The space agency also linked a YouTube video which explains how the rocket will work.
ISRO Launch Live: Proba-3 to lift-off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota
ISRO Launch Live: The collaborative effort between ISRO and the ESA, to study the sun and space weather, Proba-3, will lift-off from the first launch pad in the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.
The rocket will carry a 550 kg payload with instruments built into two satellites working in tandem - the Coronagraph and Occulter.
ISRO Launch Live: Space agency shares flight sequence an hour before lift-off
ISRO Launch Live: The Indian Space Research Organisation took to social media platform X, where it has been counting down the minutes until the lift-off of Proba-3. ISRO also shared the flight sequence for the rocket from launch to orbit.
ISRO Launch Live: One hour left for Proba-3 lift-off
ISRO Launch Live: In one hour, the ISRO and ESA collaboration, the Proba-2 will take flight and will its satellites Coronagraph and Occulter will study the outer rim of the Sun, the Corona.
The Proba-3 will carry a payload of 550kgs in a highly elliptical orbit.
ISRO Launch Live: What is the PSLV?
ISRO Launch Live: The PSLV (The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) is a launch vehicle which helps carry satellites such as the Coronagraph and Occulter in the Proba-3. It is India's first launch vehicle to be equipped with liquid stages.
The first PSLV was launched successfully in October 1994.
ISRO Launch Live: Proba-3 to provide key insights into space weather
ISRO Launch Live: The Proba-3 which consists of two satellites the Coronagraph and the Occulter, will be studying the outer rim of the Sun, the Corona.
The Corona determines space weather and is much hotter than the Sun.
The Occulter spacecraft would block out the solar disk of the Sun enabling the Coronagraph to observe the Sun's outer rim.
ISRO Launch Live: What does 'Proba' mean?
ISRO Launch Live: ISRO's newest spacecraft set to launch soon, Proba, refers to ‘Project for Onboard Anatomy’.
However, the word also means “lets try” in Latin, a fitting term for the novel collaboration between ISRO and the European Space Agency, which will attempt flying two satellites in precision formation, only 150 metres apart from each other.
ISRO Launch Live: Spacecraft to launch in four stages
ISRO Launch Live: The Proba-3, also known as the PSLVC-59's launch will take place in four stages, with the launch vehicle lifting approximately 320 tonnes of mass.
The rocket is expected to reach its desired orbit within 18 minutes.
(with PTI inputs)
ISRO Launch Live: Why did the Proba-3 launch get delayed?
ISRO Pr Launch Live: The launch of the Proba 3 spacecraft was initially supposed to take place at 4:08 pm on December 4, but was rescheduled by the European Space Agency.
The ISRO confirmed on X that the launch was pushed to December 5 after an anomaly was detected in the rocket's propulsion system.
ISRO Prob Launch Live: Countdown commences for Proba 3 launch
ISRO Launch Live: The Indian Space Research Organisation, posted on X, announcing that the countdown had commenced for the Proba 3 spacecraft's lift-off at 4:04 pm today.
The Proba-3 mission in collaboration with the European Space Agency will study the sun's outer atmosphere.