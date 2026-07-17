How much does an ISRO scientist earn? Salary, eligibility explained amid resignation reports

The Department of Space reportedly issued a memorandum to major Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centres, tightening the rules governing resignation and voluntary retirement of scientists and engineers working in critical missions including ‘Gaganyaan’.

The recent spate of resignations has put the spotlight on the job roles at the space agency, including their salaries and eligibility criteria. (@isro via X/ANI Photo)

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The memorandum directed these centres not to routinely accept resignation or voluntary retirement requests from Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel, PTI news agency reported. This comes amid reports of more than 100 ISRO employees quitting the space agency across various centres in the country.

The recent spate of resignations has put the spotlight on the job roles at the space agency, including their salaries and eligibility criteria.

What is the eligibility criteria to become an ISRO scientist or engineer? How much do they earn? We looked at recent job postings on the ISRO careers portal to break down the educational qualifications, age limit, salary, and selection process.

Scientist/ Engineer-SC

Eligibility

Any candidate with a BE (Bachelor of Engineering) or BTech (Bachelor of Technology) or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 can qualify for the job role with a valid GATE score. These candidates are shortlisted for an interview on the basis of their GATE score itself. The upper age limit for this is 28.

Any candidate with a BE (Bachelor of Engineering) or BTech (Bachelor of Technology with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above, and a degree in Master of Science, can qualify through a written test and interview. The upper age limit for this is 28.

Any candidate who has an engineering degree with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above + MBA in First Class can also qualify by giving a written test and interview. The upper age limit for this is 30.

Any candidate with an ME (Master of Engineering) or an M Tech (Master of Technology) degree or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above can qualify. These candidates must have a pre-eligibility qualification of BE/B Tech/MSc or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above. They can qualify through a written test and interview. The upper age limit for this is 30.



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{{^usCountry}} Salary - The salary for the role of Scientist/ Engineer- SC in the pay matrix is between ₹56,100 and ₹1,77500 (Level 10-17). It can progress up to ‘Distinguished Scientist’ in Level 16 ( ₹2,05,400-2,24,400) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance. Scientist/Engineer - SD Eligibility Candidates with PhD qualification are considered for the post of Scientist/Engineer-SD in Level 11 on requirement. A live register is maintained in the ISRO Website for registration of PhD candidates. The candidates are selected through an interview. The upper age limit for qualification is 35. The pre-eligibility conditions include:

1. ME/M Tech/MS/MSc or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above

2. BE/B Tech or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salary - The salary for the role of Scientist/ Engineer- SC in the pay matrix is between ₹56,100 and ₹1,77500 (Level 10-17). It can progress up to ‘Distinguished Scientist’ in Level 16 ( ₹2,05,400-2,24,400) through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance. Scientist/Engineer - SD Eligibility Candidates with PhD qualification are considered for the post of Scientist/Engineer-SD in Level 11 on requirement. A live register is maintained in the ISRO Website for registration of PhD candidates. The candidates are selected through an interview. The upper age limit for qualification is 35. The pre-eligibility conditions include:

1. ME/M Tech/MS/MSc or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above

2. BE/B Tech or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above {{/usCountry}}

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3. B.SC or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above

Salary - The salary for the role in the pay matrix is between ₹67,700 and ₹2,08,700 (Level 11). It can progress up to Distinguished Scientist in Level 16 with a salary range between ₹2,05,400-2,24,400 through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

Technician - B

Eligibility

Candidates must have an SSLC degree + ITI / NTC / NAC from NCVT (minimum two years course. The selection is done through written test and skill test, with the selection being based on primarily on the written test marks. Skill test is only of qualifying nature. The upper age limit for this is 35.

Salary - The salary for the role in the pay matrix is between ₹21,700 and ₹69,100 (Level 3). It can progress upto the post of Assistant Engineer in Level 12 with a pay range between ₹78,800 and ₹2,09,200 through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

Technical Assistant

Eligibility

Candidates must have a Diploma in Engineering with first class, from a State recognized Board, in the required discipline as per the job nature of the post in the Centre.

The selection is done through a written test and skill test (curriculum based). The selection is based primarily on the written test, with the skill test only being of qualifying nature. The upper age limit for this is 35.

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Salary - The salary for the role in the pay matrix is between ₹44,900 and ₹1,42,400 (Level 7). It can progress upto the post of Technical Officer-SG in Level 13-A, between ₹1,31.100 and ₹2,16,600 through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

Scientific Assistant

Eligibility

Candidates must have a degree in B.Sc with first class from a recognized university/institution, in the required discipline as per the job nature of the post in the Centre.

The selection is done through a written test and skill test (curriculum based). The selection is based primarily on the written test, with the skill test only being of qualifying nature. The upper age limit for this is 35.

Salary - The salary for the role in the pay matrix is between ₹44,900 and ₹1,42,400 (Level 7). It can progress upto the post of Scientific Officer-SG in Level 13-A, between ₹1,31.100 and ₹2,16,600 through Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.

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