ISRO successfully conducts hot test of CE20 cryogenic engine for LVM3 launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted the hot test of CE20 cryogenic engine indigenously developed for LVM3 at an uprated thrust level of 21.8 tonne for the first time late on Wednesday night.

ISRO scientists said this will enhance the LVM3 payload capability up to 450kg with additional propellant loading.

“The major modifications carried out on this test article compared to previous engines was introduction of Thrust Control Valve (TCV) for thrust control. In addition to this 3D printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted in the engine for the first time,” ISRO said on Thursday.

“During this test the engine operated with ~20t thrust level for first 40s, then thrust level was increased to 21.8t by moving thrust control valve. During the test, engine and facility performance was normal and required parameters were achieved”, ISRO said.

Also Read: ISRO aims to increase weightlifting capacity of LVM-3 ahead of launch

HT had reported early November that ISRO is working to add to the weightlifting capacity of its heaviest rocket-- Launch Vehicle Mark-3-- for its second launch scheduled early next year.

The space agency is expected to complete the qualifying tests for the semi-cryogenic stage of the LVM3 rocket in a couple of months, they said.

“We are hopeful that by February or March next year, we will be able to launch the second batch of 36 satellites of OneWeb. All preparations for it are being done,” a ministry official said, on condition of anonymity.

ISRO has redesignated the launch vehicle as LVM-3 from GSLV Mk-III, which is India’s heaviest launch vehicle.

LVM-3 can carry up to four tonnes to a geostationary orbit and up to six tonnes to a low earth orbit.

“Induction of a high-propulsive SC120, along with an increased propellant loading of cryogenic upper stage, can increase this to up to six tonnes for GTO and 10 tonnes for LEO,” an Isro scientist said, wishing to remain unnamed.

Work on the semi cryo engine is on the last leg and qualification tests are in progress, scientists said. Stage and engine development stage is complete, the test stand is getting ready and the subsystem tests are going on at the testing facility at the Mahendragiri Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.

LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON