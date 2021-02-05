Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites in first mission of 2021

In its first mission of 2021, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to launch Amazonia 1 of Brazil and 20 other Indian satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota at 10.23am on February 28, subject to weather conditions, according to a statement.

The mission is called PSLV-C51, the 53rd mission of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle). PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of New Space India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under Department of Space. NSIL is undertaking this mission as part of a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE). “This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory,” the statement added.

The 20 co-passenger satellites include one from ISRO (INS-2TD), four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and one Satish Dhawan satellite from Space Kidz India) and 15 from NSIL.

“The next PSLV mission is special for the entire country. Recently, we have brought about space reforms and unlocked India’s potential in the space sector initiated by the government of India. Now, the first satellite by a start-up called Pixxel India called Anand which is an Earth Observation Satellite will be launched on PSLV C51. Along with Anand, two more satellites under the space reform are going to be launched, one by Space Kidz India and another by a university consortium called UnitySat,” ISRO chairperson K Sivan had said last year.