Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Issue notice to Centre on Bengal plea against CBI probes: SC to registrar
india news

Issue notice to Centre on Bengal plea against CBI probes: SC to registrar

West Bengal has said that the CBI has no inherent jurisdiction to conduct a probe in any part of the state, including railway areas, till the time it obtains a prior sanction.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 11:56 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

The Supreme Court on Monday directed its registry to issue a formal notice to the Centre on a suit filed by the West Bengal government to debar the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from conducting probes in the state without prior approval of the government.

A bench, led by Justice L Nageswara Rao, said the notice has to be issued as a matter of procedure.

“The registry has to automatically issue a notice. There is no procedure for listing of suits before the court without issuance of a notice. We will ask the registry to issue a notice. We will list this matter after four weeks since the notice has to be for 28 days,” the bench, which also comprised justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna, said.

Appearing for the state, senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Sidharth Luthra said the suit was listed before the bench perhaps because the state government had also sought an interim order to restrain the CBI from lodging any fresh case and from proceeding in other cases till the apex court’s final decision.

RELATED STORIES

Sibal and Luthra added that the suit involves a pure question of law.

At this, the bench said that the state government will have the liberty to approach it in case any urgent directions are required in the next four weeks.

The state’s ruling Trinammol Congress alleges that after the Bharatiya Janata Party lost the state elections it has embarked on a vendetta using central agencies to target the state and its leaders. The BJP claims that after the election results were announced, the TMC unleashed violence on its (the former’s ) workers and supporters.

Last week, the state also appealed the SC against the Calcutta High Court’s order on a CBI probe into post poll violence in the state.

Underlining that the TMC government had in November 2018, withdrawn general consent to carry out a probe in the territory of the state, the suit maintained that registration of 12 cases by the central agency despite withdrawal of consent was an instance of “constitutional overreach” by the Union government.

The state said that the CBI has no inherent jurisdiction to conduct a probe in any part of the state, including railway areas, till the time it obtains a prior sanction. Claiming that the agency has been exercising its powers in an “unconstitutional manner”, the suit said the registration of cases by the CBI was an encroachment on the legal rights of the state.

The petition demands annulment of all 12 cases registered by the CBI and to restrain the agency from lodging any fresh cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covishield’s immune response same as UK version of Oxford-AZ jab: Study

29% of India is witnessing dry weather, shows IIT study

Former UP governor Aziz Qureshi booked for sedition over remarks against Yogi govt

Govt will create guardrails around new IT rules: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP