Issue of 68 fishermen’s detention taken up with Sri Lanka: MEA

India on Tuesday expressed concern at the detention of 68 Indian fishermen and 10 boats by Sri Lankan authorities since the weekend and said steps are being taken for their early release.

The detention of fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities is an emotive issue in Tamil Nadu and the matter has already been raised by Chief Minister MK Stalin with external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Stalin sought the Central government’s intervention for the release of the fishermen.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India was “concerned at the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities” during December 18-20. “As per our information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody,” he said.

“Our high commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the government of Sri Lanka,” Bagchi added.

Officials from India’s consulate in Jaffna have met the detained fishermen and are “providing all necessary support”. This includes providing clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks to the fishermen, and facilitating phone calls to their relatives.

Indian officials are also arranging legal representation. “In the case of one fisherman who was indisposed, the Indian consular officer has visited him in hospital to check on his welfare,” Bagchi said.

He said Jaishankar had received representations on the issue from various political parties and was also called on the matter by Stalin.

The external affairs minister “has apprised them all of the current situation and underlined government of India’s efforts to secure early release” of the fishermen, Bagchi said.

The Sri Lankan Navy detained the fishermen, most of them from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, on charges of alleged poaching in the island nation’s waters. Fishermen’s associations in Tamil Nadu have contended the Union government has not done enough to address the issue of such detentions by Sri Lankan authorities.

The associations also contended that the detained fishermen had not violated the maritime boundary.