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Issue of delimitation contentious, being done without conducting Census: Raut

Issue of delimitation contentious, being done without conducting Census: Raut

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:51 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday called the issue of delimitation of Lok Sabha seats contentious, saying it is being undertaken without a Census and could face fierce opposition from southern states.

Issue of delimitation contentious, being done without conducting Census: Raut

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut said there was no reason for his party to oppose the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', or Women's Reservation Act, which the Centre plans to implement early.

The Sena has never stood in the way of women's electoral interests and will not, he said, adding that Maharashtra was the first state to grant reservations to women in local bodies.

"It is the delimitation which will create a serious situation in the country. The issue of delimitation is contentious and is being done without conducting the Census," Raut said.

"There will be massive opposition to this by southern states," he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy have already opposed the move.

Raut said it is proposed to increase Maharashtra's Lok Sabha seats from 48 to 72 and Vidhan Sabha seats from 288 to 400.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the existing Vidhan Bhavan does not have the capacity for a larger number of MLAs. "Is this a ploy to break Maharashtra under the pretext that the Vidhan Bhavan cannot accommodate 400 MLAs?" Raut asked.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sanjay raut shiv sena mumbai mumbai‬
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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