Home / India News / Issues in Co-WIN, vaccine hesitancy caused low Covid-19 vaccination coverage initially, says Government
india news

Issues in Co-WIN, vaccine hesitancy caused low Covid-19 vaccination coverage initially, says Government

"More than 50 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in 21 days in India, which is the fastest rate in the world," Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The rate of vaccination coverage has subsequently increased, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.(HT Photo)

At the start of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, fewer beneficiaries than planned attended inoculation sessions due to transient technical issues in the Co-WIN portal, vaccine hesitancy etc, which have progressively been addressed, Rajya Sabha was informed in February.

It was inadvertently reported as a reply given on March 8.

The rate of vaccination coverage has subsequently increased, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.

"More than 50 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in 21 days in India, which is the fastest rate in the world," Choubey said.

A total of 93.6 lakh healthcare workers and 77.9 lakh frontline workers have been registered as on January 31.

A total of 37.58 lakh workers were vaccinated till January 31, he said.

"Initially the coverage was low. At the start of Covid-19 vaccination drive, fewer than planned beneficiaries attended vaccination sessions due to transient technical issues in Co-WIN portal, vaccine hesitancy etc., which have progressively been addressed," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Behave humanely with Rohingyas’, Farooq Abdullah tells Centre

Inter-state boundary talks with Assam after election: Meghalaya CM Sangma

Punjab logs 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, tally nearing 190,000

Supreme Court stays demolition of Dargah Mubarak Khan Shaheed in Gorakhpur

A communication campaign was carried out to raise awareness about the Covid-19 vaccines and address misinformation.

The communication strategy aims to disseminate factual information about the vaccine and the vaccination process. This is being done through multimedia platforms and the MoHFW website, Choubey said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus mohfw
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP