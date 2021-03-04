I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee till evening: 'Nothing new', say NCP, Shiv Sena

The raids of the Income Tax department on the properties of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actor Taapsee Panny continued till evening on Wednesday resulting in the recovery of documents and computer peripherals from various premises. However, the crackdown on Anurag and Taapsee in an alleged tax evasion case did not surprise Maharashtra ministers, while some Bollywood personalities, including Swara Bhaskar, Anubhav Sinha, tweeted in support of Kashyap and Taaspsee.

Maharashtra minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime."

PWD minister Ashik Chavan said this is not new. "We have been seeing this as happening often. Those who put forth facts are being pressurised in this way so that they don't speak up."

"They work with so much vengeance. They don't want anyone to enjoy the freedom a democracy gives. For them, it is an autocratic rule and whatever they say is right and whatever others want to say is wrong," Maharashtra women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur said.

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi termed the I-T department's present status as "bonded slavery". "Hope the Income Tax department of our country, is saved from bonded slavery status soon. Same wishes for ED and CBI too," she wrote on Twitter.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra denounced the action and said this happens to the part of Bollywood that stands straight.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday dismissed links between the I-T raids and the recent comments of Anurag and Taapsee and said this speculation is "too much". "Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well," he added.

The raids took place at around 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune to gather more evidence to further probe tax evasion allegations against them.