I-T raids on premises of BSY's close aide, ex-CM refuses to drag politics into operation

Taxmen raided on Thursday the premises of a close aide of former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa as part of a coordinated search at about 50 places across the state. The senior BJP leader’s associate, Umesh, was among the several raided during the day.

Confirming the operation, Yediyurappa said the truth would be out a day later and then he would react to the issue. “A raid has taken place at Umesh's residence. He was not working with chief minister Basavaraj Bommai but with me. Truth will come out tomorrow morning and then I will react," Yediyurappa told reporters, adding that officials of the Income tax department never spared a wrongdoer.

"They never spare anyone. They have taken action as per law," the former chief minister said.

When asked the reason behind the raid, Yediyurappa said he was not aware of it and knew only what had been reported in the media. He said I-T officials had summoned Umesh at 11am on Friday, following which he would be able to know the reason behind the raids.

He, however, refused to drag any politics into the raids at a time when the bypolls were round the corner. "I don't want to link the raid with politics. I-T raids are different from politics. The raids keep happening normally. There is no need to find reasons unnecessarily."

Sources in the I-T department said contractors in the irrigation department were the prime target of the coordinated raids. The taxmen also conducted searches at the residences and offices of a few chartered accountants. The sources said the raids took place in over 50 places across Bengaluru, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Davangere.

(With inputs from PTI)

