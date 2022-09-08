I-T surveys office of NGO Oxfam, think tank CPR

The Income Tax department carried out a “survey” operation against a non-government organisation and a prominent think tank on Wednesday in connection with its probe into foreign funding, people familiar with the development said

According to one of the people mentioned above, the survey was conducted at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), non-government organisation Oxfam India and a Bengaluru-based media foundation Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).

Asserting that the survey is part of a probe to ascertain if there was any contravention of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by the three entities, a senior officer said the books of accounts and other documents were checked during the operation on Wednesday.

According to a person aware of the development, the I-T department is investigating these cases based on definite inputs of some irregularities. “Surveys are conducted to ascertain whether these irregularities are unintentional or deliberate. Only after completion of survey, it would be ascertained whether these cases are related or not,” the person said requesting anonymity.

Taxmen visited the premises of three organisations’ around noon and took away phones of the office bearers while checking financial documents, including balance sheets and receipts of foreign funds, said the person mentioned above.

Apart from the three organisations, offices of at least two more charitable or public policy organisations were also surveyed, but officials didn’t divulge their names.

An income tax survey action is an investigative procedure carried out to ascertain the actual income and gain a detailed understanding of a taxpayer’s financial position.

Established in 1973, CPR is a leading policy think tank that conducts advanced research on a wide range of policy-relevant issues, with a focus on India’s 21st-century challenges. Meenakshi Gopinath, a political scientist who taught at Jawaharlal Nehru University, is CPR’s chairperson.

Oxfam India is the arm of global NGO Oxfam and works for the rights of Adivasis, Dalits, Muslims, and women and girls across the country. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) had, in December 2021, refused to renew Oxfam India’s FCRA licence.

IPSMF funds a number of digital media organisations, known for investigative stories questioning government policies. Its donors include Azim Premji and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw among others.

HT has reached out to CPR, Oxfam and IPSMF for comments. There was no statement by the organisations till filing of this report.