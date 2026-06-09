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‘It was avoidable’: Vizag plant accident spurs safety concerns

Former chairman and managing director of the plant said that, based on his experience, the accident must have occurred due to inadequate maintenance of plant.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 08:17 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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The accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday evening that claimed at least eight lives is being described as the biggest industrial mishap of its kind in the plant's 34-year history.

Visakhapatnam: Smoke erupts in Vizag steel plant after molten iron spilt while being moved in a bucket by a crane(PTI)

"Never in the past was there any incident of such a magnitude in which a ladle exploded spilling hot metal on the workers, killing eight workers and injuring six others though there was one incident of one person being killed due to falling of hot metal liquid in the past," said K S N Rao, who had earlier worked in the same SMS-2 unit.

He, however, said the worst-ever accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant took place on June 14, 2012, when 19 workers, including some officers, were burnt alive following a massive explosion in the oxygen plant of the Steel Melting Shop-III unit.

"Since then, lot of safety measures were taken in the steel plant. But this is the first time that so many people died due to spillage of hot metal from the ladle," Rao said.

‘Accident was avoidable’

Sandeep said the explosion might have taken place due to overheating in the ladle.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader V Ayodhya Ramu, who has been spearheading the movement against the alleged move to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, alleged, "Over the last two years, the management sacked thousands of contract workers, who had expertise in the steel plant; and brought in inexperienced people. They have absolutely no knowledge of the system," he alleged.

Another trade union leader, V M Naidu of the Indian National Trade Union Congress alleged that it had not only pushed the plant into decline but had also contributed to such incidents.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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