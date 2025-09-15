ITR filing last date NOT extended: Income Tax Department debunks fake news

The Income Tax Department on Sunday dismissed claims about extending the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns beyond September 15. Addressing the fake news being circulated on social media, it said that “The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.” It further advised taxpayers to rely only on the official Income Tax India account for updates.(Reuters/Representational Image)

Income Tax department took to their X handle to clarify that the news circulating about the deadline extension to 30 September is fake.

In its post, the I-T department said that fake messages were being circulated suggesting that the deadline, originally due on July 31, 2025 and later extended to September 15, 2025, had been pushed to September 30.

It further advised taxpayers to rely only on the official Income Tax India account for updates. For any queries and other related services, it urged taxpayers to reach out to the helpdesk, functioning on a 24x7 basis.

“We are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions & Twitter/X,” the post added.

What did the fake notice say?

A fake notice has been circulating claiming the Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to extend the due date for ITR filing till 30 September. The fake notice cites the system readiness and concerns raised by the stakeholders as the reason for the extension.