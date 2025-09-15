Last day to file income tax return today: Step-by-step guide to file ITR

The clock is ticking for taxpayers. Today (September 15) is the final day to file income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025-26 without penalty, the Income Tax Department has reminded. The income tax return filing deadline was initially July 31, but was extended by six weeks owing to 'structural and content revisions' in the ITR forms. (Representational image)

So far, more than six crore returns have already been filed, with numbers expected to rise further as last-minute filers rush to complete the process. “Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting,” the department posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

The deadline was initially July 31, but was extended by six weeks owing to “structural and content revisions” in the ITR forms. No further extension has been announced this time.

To support taxpayers, the income tax department said its helpdesk is functioning round the clock, offering assistance through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions and X. It has also urged those yet to file to do so immediately to avoid portal congestion closer to midnight.

In recent years, tax compliance has been rising steadily. For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed, compared to 6.77 crore in AY 2023-24, marking a 7.5% year-on-year increase.

Missing today’s deadline could attract penalties and interest, depending on taxable income.

How to File ITR Online Documents you need AIS (Annual Information Statement): shows income, TDS, TCS, property purchases, savings interest.

Form 16: issued by employer, showing salary and TDS.

House rent receipt (if applicable).

Investment/payment receipts (if applicable). Note: ITR forms are annexure-less — no attachments required, but keep documents handy.