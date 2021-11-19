‘It’s a beginning’: Tikait says won’t return until laws repealed in Parliament

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to withdraw the three contentious farm bills as a beginning, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait reiterated that the protesting farmers will return to their homes only after the decision is duly passed by the Parliament.

Speaking to HT over the phone Tikait said that multiple issues are pending, including the legalisation of Minimum Support Price, which have not been addressed by the PM. He reiterated that “Khoonta tabhi ukharenge jab kaam pakka ho Javega (will return only when the deed is done)“. He made no bones in admitting that farmers don’t trust such announcements until it is duly passed by the Parliament.

“Sanyukt Kisan Morcha meeting will be convened today to discuss and review the development and further course of action will be decided accordingly, said Tikait who showed reluctance to welcome the announcement and said,“ we can say its a beginning.”

He said that over 600 farmers had given their sacrifice to strengthen and carry forward the movement and we need to honour their sacrifice while taking any decision.

