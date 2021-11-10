It is 'time for close consultations' amongst us on Afghan situation: NSA Doval to regional leaders

India on Wednesday hosted a regional summit on Afghanistan to discuss the escalating situation in the neighbouring country. The high-level summit was chaired by national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and attended by NSAs and top security officials from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan," Doval said during his opening remarks. "These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said.

Doval also stressed on the need to have "close consultations" among the regional leaders and said it is time to have "greater cooperation and coordination" on the Afghan situation. "I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security," he added.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda also assured full participation in all programs that aimed to help the war-torn country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India had formally invited the NSAs of Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for the meeting. However, China and Pakistan have already stated that they will not be attending the conference. No delegation from Afghanistan was invited, which is now under the control of Taliban.

Taliban took over Afghanistan in August in a military offensive in the aftermath of troop withdrawal by the United States and its other Nato allies. The chaotic exit led to a major humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON