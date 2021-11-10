Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / It is 'time for close consultations' amongst us on Afghan situation: NSA Doval to regional leaders
india news

It is 'time for close consultations' amongst us on Afghan situation: NSA Doval to regional leaders

"It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan," Doval said during his opening remarks.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in a group photo with regional leaders during Delhi Regional Security Dialogue.
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 11:04 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

India on Wednesday hosted a regional summit on Afghanistan to discuss the escalating situation in the neighbouring country. The high-level summit was chaired by national security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and attended by NSAs and top security officials from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

"It is a privilege for India to host this dialogue today. We have been keenly watching the developments in Afghanistan," Doval said during his opening remarks. "These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan but also for its neighbours and the region," Doval said.

Doval also stressed on the need to have "close consultations" among the regional leaders and said it is time to have "greater cooperation and coordination" on the Afghan situation. "I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security," he added.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda also assured full participation in all programs that aimed to help the war-torn country.

RELATED STORIES

India had formally invited the NSAs of Russia, Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for the meeting. However, China and Pakistan have already stated that they will not be attending the conference. No delegation from Afghanistan was invited, which is now under the control of Taliban.

Taliban took over Afghanistan in August in a military offensive in the aftermath of troop withdrawal by the United States and its other Nato allies. The chaotic exit led to a major humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ajit doval
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nawab Malik's 'hydrogen bomb': 'Fadnavis started fake currency racket'

Odisha: EC acquits 22 BJD MLAs over office-of-profit charges

Chhattisgarh allows cinema halls to operate with full capacity in 4 districts

Heavy rain, thunderstorm likely to batter Chennai on Wednesday: IMD
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP