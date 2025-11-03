IUML distances itself from leader’s remarks on CM

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership in Kerala on Sunday disowned the recent derogatory remarks made by the party’s state general secretary PMA Salam about Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. On Sunday, IUML state president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal underlined that political leaders must not engage in personal insults and insinuations.

Salam, at a political rally in Vazhakkad on Saturday, hit out at CM Vijayan over the State government’s decision to sign the MoU for the PM-Shri scheme. During his speech, Salam compared the chief minister with his counterparts from Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin and West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, both of whom have not implemented the scheme in their respective states. In the same vein, the IUML leader alleged that the Kerala CM did not show courage like Stalin or Banerjee and that he does not fit into the categories of either a man or a woman.

The offensive language elicited strong reactions from the CPM-led LDF camp, with its leaders asking the IUML leadership to clarify if it shared Salam’s sentiments.

“There can be criticism at a political level. But it must never descend into personal insult and demeaning one another. That’s not good,” Thangal told local media.

IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty also adopted a similar stance on Salam’s remarks.

“Leaders of the IUML have always spoken with respect about others. At times, there could be a slip of the tongue. The party will fix it. Thangal has rectified him (Salam),” said Kunhalikutty.

At the same time, state general education minister and CPI(M) leader V Sivankutty said Salam displayed his ‘culture’ through such remarks.

“He should not have spoken like that about our chief minister. He has displayed his culture,” said Sivankutty.

Despite the criticism and his party disowning his remarks, Salam has not apologised or withdrawn the remarks. He was not available for comment.