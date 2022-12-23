IUML rejects reports of proximity to Left Front in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday rejected speculations that it is coming closer to the left camp and said it will remain an integral part of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Talking to newsmen in Malappuram, senior leader P K Kunhalikutty said the League has no history to hopping from one front to another and termed discussions in this regard baseless.

“We are not a political party that moves from one front to another overnight, like one changes shirt. People who know the history of League will not believe in such speculations or theories,” he said adding the party will remain an integral part of the UDF.

Of late many CPI(M) leaders were too soft towards the League and the party state secretary M V Govindan even said League was not a communal outfit and praised its role. Earlier the party always considered it a communal outfit. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also welcomed the League’s position on a number of issues including the one against Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. The League openly supported the move to remove the Governor from the chancellor post. Later the ruling CPI(M) extended olive branch to the party several times.

“Leaders usually make different statements on different occasions and you cannot interpret them as political positioning or standing. We see left leaders’ statements like this,” said Kunhalikutty. He said party leader Abdul Wahab’s speech in Rajya Sabha praising the central ministers was a closed issue since he explained his position to the party state president.

During discussion in the RS on Tuesday, Wahab called Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan the “ambassador of Kerala” and praised Skill Development Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar for his work. But Wahab later said “he was just joking and taking a dig at them but some took it seriously.”