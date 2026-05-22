IUML’s AM Shahjahan, VCK’s Vanni Arasu sworn in as ministers in Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s cabinet

The induction of IUML and VCK legislators comes as the Tamil Nadu government continues to expand chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s Cabinet. With this, the strength of the cabinet has risen to 35 ministers.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office to the two MLAs as a Cabinet minister during a swearing-in ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai at 9:30 am.

IUML MLA AM Shahjahan and VCK legislator Vanni Arasu were sworn in as ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Friday at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Chennai. Shahjahan represents the Papanasam Assembly constituency, while Vanni Arasu is the MLA from Tindivanam.

Tamil Nadu Cabinet expansion Just a day earlier, the chief minister carried out a wider reshuffle and portfolio allocation exercise, bringing several Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs into key departments. Two Congress MLAs – S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan – also took oath as ministers.

TVK's B Rajkumar was assigned the housing and urban development portfolio, while Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A took charge as transport minister.

RV Ranjithkumar was given the forests department, V Sampath Kumar was entrusted with the backward classes welfare portfolio, and V Gandhiraj was appointed co-operation minister.

Senior TVK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister KA Sengottaiyan was allotted the revenue department. His responsibilities include revenue administration, district revenue establishment, deputy collectors, disaster management, boodhan, gramadhan, and legislative assembly affairs.

Meanwhile, TVK MLA N Marie Wilson, who represents Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar, was assigned the finance portfolio.

AI department among key changes Following the formation of the new TVK-led government, portfolios were allocated to 23 ministers. The state also became the second in the country after Kerala to create a dedicated Artificial Intelligence department at the Cabinet level.

CM Vijay retained several crucial portfolios, including home, police, municipal administration, and urban and water supply. He has also kept charge of special initiatives, poverty alleviation, and rural indebtedness.

In another significant change, the women welfare portfolio was shifted from the Chief Minister’s Office to K Jegadeshwari, who has now been designated Minister for social welfare and women empowerment.