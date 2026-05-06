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IUML’s strong show winning 22 seats fuelled UDF’s sweep

The UDF's victory in Kerala elections was fueled by IUML's strong performance, winning 22 seats, including historic wins for women candidates.

Published on: May 06, 2026 05:53 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
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The United Democratic Front’s sweeping win in Kerala’s Assembly elections was driven in large part by the strong performance of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), especially in its stronghold of Malappuram and across the Malabar region. The elections also marked a milestone as Fathima Thahiliya became the first woman elected as an MLA on an IUML ticket.

Fathima Thahiliya

The IUML, the second-largest partner in the UDF after the Congress, won 22 of the 27 seats it contested, its highest-ever tally. It swept all 12 seats in Malappuram, while the Congress secured the remaining four seats in the district.

The party also registered surprise victories in constituencies such as Kalamassery and Perambra. In Kalamassery, its candidate VE Abdul Gafoor defeated CPI(M) leader and industries minister P Rajeev. In Perambra, Fathima Thahiliya, a key leader of the party’s women’s wing, defeated CPI(M) veteran TP Ramakrishnan by 5,087 votes.

PK Kunhalikutty, the IUML’s senior leader in the state, recorded the highest victory margin in the state’s history, winning by 85,327 votes from Malappuram. Other prominent leaders, including PK Basheer, PK Firos, KM Shaji and TV Ibrahim, also won from their respective constituencies.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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