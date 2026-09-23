J&K activist slams PoK protest crackdown, ‘lack of civic space’ at UNHRC: ‘Stop civilian killings’

Human rights activist Tasleema Akhter flagged the crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), while also highlighting the contrast in governance, civic space and human rights in the region with Jammu and Kashmir.

Akhter's intervention came during the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, which is being held in Geneva from September 7 to October 7, 2026. (AFP)

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While urging a halt to killings of innocent civilians in PoK during a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Akhter further called for protective measures in the region.

“The ongoing killing of innocent civilians by Pakistani security forces in PoJK needs to be stopped at once with immediate protective measures,” news agency ANI cited the activist as saying.

‘Independent inquiries into each killing’: Akhter demands probe

Akhter also demanded independent investigations into the reported deaths in PoK. “There should be independent inquiries into each killing, with free and fair access to information related to all cases,” she said.

The human rights activist flagged the need for “restoration of civic space and communications” in PoK with “immediate intervention through the UNHRC.” Akhter's intervention came during the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, which is being held in Geneva from September 7 to October 7, 2026. “There is a lack of civic space in PoJK besides cases of large-scale reprisals, which require to be addressed,” Akhter said.

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{{^usCountry}} The activist said that PoK had witnessed continuous protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and other civil society groups over economic issues and governnance, according to ANI. She further alleged that the crackdown by Pakistani authorities on these protesters had led to arrests and detentions, communication blackouts and violent clashes between the demonstrators and security forces. Activist highlights contrast with J&K's governance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The activist said that PoK had witnessed continuous protests led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and other civil society groups over economic issues and governnance, according to ANI. She further alleged that the crackdown by Pakistani authorities on these protesters had led to arrests and detentions, communication blackouts and violent clashes between the demonstrators and security forces. Activist highlights contrast with J&K's governance {{/usCountry}}

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While flagging the challenges in PoK, the activist also highlighted the difference in the region's situation with that in Jammu and Kashmir in India. Akhter underscored the growing contrast in terms of governance, civic space, human rights and development between PoK and J&K, ANI reported.

Akhter said human rights in the present time should contribute to inclusive development, strengthen democratic values and ensure protection of basic necessities of life. “Human rights in the present era create inclusive development of individuals, society and nations as a whole, bring in more democratic values and offer protection of the basic necessities of life,” she said while addressing the UNHRC.

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Akhter specifically spoke about progress in skill development, infrastructure and employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir, while highlighting initiatives aimed at strengthening skills and livelihoods. She said these had created new opportunities for local residents and the youth.