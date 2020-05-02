J&K registers 27 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally at 666

india

Updated: May 02, 2020 19:08 IST

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) reported 27 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Saturday, including eight members of a family in Srinagar, as the overall tally in the Union Territory rose to 666.

State government officials said that 25 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Kashmir valley, where the total count stands at 606. While two persons tested Covid-19 in the Jammu division, where the overall tally has risen to 60 cases so far.

“Seven more Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir,” the government said in its latest statement. So far, 254 Covid-19 patients – 203 and 51 in Kashmir and Jammu, respectively – have recovered and eight have died, it added.

The new Covid-19 cases were reported from Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, and Shopian in the Kashmir valley and Sambha in Jammu division.

The summer capital Srinagar, which saw a lull in Covid-19 positive cases over the past few weeks, saw the biggest spike, as 15 new cases, including eight members of the family of an 80-year-old woman, who had died on Tuesday of SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease, were reported on Saturday.

“Random sampling of over 1,500 people was conducted over the past week. We’re focusing on Red Zones and vulnerable groups. There have been reports of 10 new Covid-19 positive cases, including eight of a family in Srinagar. One Covid-19 positive case has been traced to Narwara and another person is a government employee. I urge everybody to exercise caution, comply with strict social distancing norms and lockdown restrictions. Everybody should cooperate with survey and surveillance teams,” said Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, deputy commissioner, Srinagar, earlier on Saturday.

Later in the day, he clarified that five more tested Covid-19 positive in Batpora after they had come in contact with the eight infected members of the Srinagar family.

Neighbours drew the authorities’ attention to the Narwara patient, who had recently come back home from outside the Kashmir valley and forcibly made to undergo the test, which proved Covid-19 positive.

Jammu division and Kashmir valley had recorded its first Covid-19 positive case on March 9 and 18, respectively.

The government statement said that 74,083 people have been enlisted for observation of which 9,816 are quarantined at home, including in government-run facilities, 404 in hospital isolation, 188 in hospital quarantine, 7,174 surveillance at home and 56,493 have completed their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.