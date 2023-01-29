Jab Christen Met Pawan: Swedish woman's wedding in UP is the talk of the town

A Swedish woman flew down to India to marry a man from Uttar Pradesh she met on Facebook, according to news agency ANI. Christen Liebert married Pawan Kumar at Prema Devi School in Awagarh, Etah, as per Hindu traditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In pictures and videos shared by ANI, Christen was seen decked up in traditional Indian wear and jewellery. The woman reportedly met Pawan ten years ago on Facebook. She also took part in the varmala ceremony and put the garland around her husband’s neck.

The couple became Facebook friends in 2012, staying connected over phone and video calls. Their friendship gradually blossomed into love. Pawan had also reportedly met Christen at Agra a year ago. After visiting the Taj Mahal together, they decided to tie the knot.

Christen said that she loves India and that she was very happy with the marriage, ANI quoted her in a statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawan works as an engineer after completing his B. Tech from Dehradun. His family did not raise any objection to the marriage to a foreigner. Pawan’s father, Geetam Singh, said that they would be happy if the children were happy. "We totally agree with this marriage," ANI quoted Geetam.

In another case of internet love, a minor girl from Pakistan was detained last week for allegedly forging her identity and illegally staying in Bengaluru. Whitefield deputy commissioner of police (DCP) S Girish said a 26-year-old man, identified as Mulayam Singh Yadav — a native of Uttar Pradesh and working as a security guard in Bengaluru — met the girl from Pakistan’s Hyderabad through the online gaming application Ludo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He asked her to come to Bengaluru so they could get married. They made a plan to bring her over to India through Nepal in September 2022,” the DCP said.

According to the police, the duo got married in Nepal and entered India illegally. They were living in the labourer quarters under Bellandur police station limits, said the police.

“She has been handed over to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office), and a case is filed against the man. He has been arrested,” the DCP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail