Jacqueline Fernandez stopped from leaving India at Mumbai airport over money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was reportedly stopped at Mumbai international airport over a ₹200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating.

According to sources, the ED has issued a lookout notice against the actor in the multi-crore money laundering-cum-extortion case.

An ANI report said a look-out circular (LOC) was issued with directions that she should not be permitted to leave India. She left terminal-2 of the airport through departure gate no. 3 around 5.15pm. The report further said she was supposed to fly to Muscat.

Fernandez will now be brought to Delhi for interrogation, according to an NDTV report.

The ED has already filed a 7,000-page chargesheet against Chandrashekhar in which Fernandez and actor Nora Fatehi have been mentioned.

The chargesheet was names of the conman's wife actor Leena Maria Paul and others in the ₹200 crore money laundering case.

According to reports, Chandrashekhar revealed during the interrogation that he had gifted a horse worth ₹52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹9 lakh to Fernandez.

Fatehi is said to have been gifted an expensive car by the conman. Both the actors have already been questioned by the ED.