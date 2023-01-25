Jacqueline Fernandez files new plea in Delhi court for Dubai travel; ED replies

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, one of the accused in the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, on Wednesday filed an application in Delhi's Patiala House Court to travel to Dubai from January 27 to 30 to attend Pepsico India Conference.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to file its reply. The court listed the matter to be heard on January 27.

Fernandez had earlier withdrawn her application which she had filed seeking permission to travel to Dubai on January 29. Fernandez on December 22 withdrew her application seeking permission to travel to Bahrain to meet her parents after a Delhi court and the ED objected to the plea. The counsel for the ED also opposed the plea and said it will not be viable for her to travel to Bahrain at this juncture.

Fernandez was granted regular bail in the case on November 15, 2022.

The actress, a Sri Lankan national, has been barred from leaving the country after she was named in the charge sheet as one of the accused by the ED in connection with an ongoing money laundering case.

Fernandez was earlier permitted by the Delhi high court on May 31 last year to travel abroad for the IIFA awards subject to certain conditions.

The high court had then rejected the ED's appeal against a trial court order permitting her to visit abroad.

