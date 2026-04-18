Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi court to become approver in 200 crore money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday moved a Delhi court, seeking permission to turn an approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The court has issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the plea.

Jacqueline Fernandez has approached a Delhi court.(IIFA)

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The application, which is set to alter the course of the trial in the high-profile extortion case, was moved by the actor’s counsel before special judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House courts. The counsel informed the court that a separate application had also been submitted to ED.

The court sought a response from ED and will hear the matter next on April 20.

If allowed, Fernandez would become a prosecution witness and would be mandated to disclose all facts regarding the case and co-accused, in favour of a pardon or a lesser punishment.

To be sure, the trial in the matter is yet to begin and the case is currently at the stage of arguments on the point of charge.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED’s case, based on a Delhi Police FIR from August 2021, alleges that Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his associates extorted ₹200 crore from complainant Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivender Singh, during the years 2020 and 2021, impersonating as a top central government official to arrange for her husband’s release on bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED’s case, based on a Delhi Police FIR from August 2021, alleges that Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his associates extorted ₹200 crore from complainant Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivender Singh, during the years 2020 and 2021, impersonating as a top central government official to arrange for her husband’s release on bail. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ED named Fernandez as an accused in its supplementary prosecution complaint dated August 17, 2022, alleging she possessed proceeds of crime worth more than ₹7 crore in the form of gifted articles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED named Fernandez as an accused in its supplementary prosecution complaint dated August 17, 2022, alleging she possessed proceeds of crime worth more than ₹7 crore in the form of gifted articles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jacqueline’s counsels have consistently maintained that she was not aware of the criminal activities of Chandrasekhar and, hence, there was absence of any criminal intent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jacqueline’s counsels have consistently maintained that she was not aware of the criminal activities of Chandrasekhar and, hence, there was absence of any criminal intent. {{/usCountry}}

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The federal agency said in its charge sheet that the extorted money was laundered through a network of shell companies and transactions with a portion of money purportedly being used to buy luxury gifts and assets.

While the original charge sheet named eight people, including Chandrasekhar as the prime accused and intermediary Pinky Irani, through whom Chandrasekhar got in touch with the actress, Jacqueline’s name put the total number of accused at nine.

Jacqueline was granted bail in the case in 2022, after the court noted that it is yet to be examined whether she had knowledge, intention or connection of Chandrasekhar giving her those gifts out of the proceeds of crime.

The Delhi Police case, lodged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA), is being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

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Of 31 cases against him, Chandrasekhar has secured bail in 27.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arnabjit Sur ...Read More Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city. Read Less

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