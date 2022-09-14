Jacqueline Fernandez questioned for 8 hours by Delhi Police; Nora Fatehi next

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday was questioned by the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police for over eight hours in connection with an extortion case linked to jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The actor reached the EOW office around 11am along with her lawyer to join the investigation.

The actor was also accompanied by Pinki Irani, the person who allegedly introduced Fernandez to Chandrashekar.

While Fernandez was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has also named her in their charge sheet as an accused, this is the first time the Delhi Police questioned her in the case of the ₹200 crore fraud pulled off by Chandrashekhar from inside Delhi’s Rohini jail.

The probe agency asked the Bollywood actor about her alleged relationship with Sukesh and the gifts she received from him. “We questioned her about the gifts she took from Sukesh and other issues. Pinky Irani who introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh was also called. We will call both Jacqueline and Pinky again and accordingly, we will proceed," Ravindra Yadav, special commissioner of police (SPC) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Last month, the ED had named the actor as an accused and said she received gifts from Chandrashekhar, which he had bought from the ₹200 crore he made from the conjob. “Not only her but her family members and friends have benefited out of the relationship financially. Thus, it can be safely concluded that the lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter,” the ED said in its supplementary charge sheet on August 17.

Another Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has been dragged into the case as she also received gifts from the conman. The actor has been called on Thursday for questioning. “Actor Nora Fatehi has been called tomorrow. Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified. There's no direct connection between Nora and Jacqueline with respect to this case," Yadav said.

