Jagan names his physio as YSRC nominee for by-poll to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat

The by-election was required due to the death of sitting YSRCP MLA Balli Durgaprasada Rao, who died of Covid-19 in September 2020.
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:29 PM IST
On Wednesday, Gurumoorthy met Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli in Amaravati and accepted the party ticket for the by-polls to the Tirupati parliamentary seat. (HT PHOTO.)

Maddila Gurumoorthy, the personal physiotherapist of YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, will be the candidate for the by-elections to the Tirupati parliamentary constituency.

The 35-year-old physiotherapist from Manna Samudram village in Chittoor district, accompanied Jagan Reddy all through the latter’s marathon 3,600-km-long padayatra between November 2017 and January 2019. He conducted regular physiotherapy sessions for him during the walkathon.

On Wednesday, Gurumoorthy met the chief minister at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli in Amaravati and accepted the party ticket for the by-polls to the Tirupati parliamentary seat, scheduled to be held on April 17. The nomination process will begin on March 23 and the results will be declared on May 2.

The by-election was required due to the death of sitting YSRCP MLA Balli Durgaprasada Rao, who died of Covid-19 in September 2020.

Gurumoorthy, who pursued his Bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy and Certified Manual Therapy, had been a close follower of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy since 2006 and later became an associate of Jagan. He campaigned for the YSRCP in 2014 and 2019.

“Jagan has chosen Gurumoorthy for the Tirupati seat because of his dedication and loyalty to the party since the beginning,” a statement from the party said.

The Telugu Desam has already announced the candidature of former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi for the Tirupati by-poll. The Bharatiya Janata Party announced that it would contest the elections in alliance with Jana Sena--- the party of actor Pawan Kalyan, but is yet to announce its candidate.

In Telangana where by-election to the Nagarjunasagar assembly constituency will also be held on April 17, the Congress announced the name of veteran leader and former home minister K Jana Reddy as its nominee. The seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah in December..

