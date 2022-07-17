Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dhankhar resigns as Bengal guv after VP nomination, Manipur's La Ganesan gets additional charge

The President appointed Manipur governor La Ganesan to discharge the functions of the governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 11:38 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar following his nomination as the Vice President candidate by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Sunday.

Manipur governor La Ganesan was given the additional charge of Bengal, the late-night statement further said.

"The President of India has accepted the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as Governor of West Bengal," the communique read.

The President has been pleased to appoint La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the governor of West Bengal, in addition to his own duties from the date he assumes charge of the office until regular arrangements are made, it added.

The announcement on Dhankhar, a known bête noire of Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, as the NDA's VP candidate was made by BJP chief JP Nadda a day ago.

On Sunday, senior Congress leader and former governor Margaret Alva was named the Opposition's joint candidate for Vice President.

