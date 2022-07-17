Home / India News / Margaret Alva is Opposition's choice for Vice President, says Sharad Pawar
india news

Margaret Alva is Opposition's choice for Vice President, says Sharad Pawar

  • Margaret Alva: Addressing a press conference, Pawar said 17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision.
File photo of Margaret Alva.(HT File Photo)
File photo of Margaret Alva.(HT File Photo)
Updated on Jul 17, 2022 05:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Senior Congress leader and former governor Margaret Alva will be the Opposition's joint candidate for Vice President, said NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday.

The announcement came a day after the BJP-led NDA said West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be its candidate for the country's second-most important office.

Alva (80), a former Union minister, would file her nomination on Tuesday, July 19, the last date for filing papers for the August 6 election.

Also read | Who is Margaret Alva, Opposition candidate for Vice-presidential polls?

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting of Opposition leaders at his residence, Pawar said 17 parties are on board for this unanimous decision. “Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday,” the veteran politician said.

In a tweet, Alva said it was a privilege and honour for her to be nominated as the candidate of the joint opposition for the post of Vice President of India. “I accept this nomination with great humility and thank the leaders of the opposition for the faith they’ve put in me. Jai Hind,” she further wrote.

Pawar said that besides the 17 parties, the support of Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party will make Alva the joint candidate of a total of 19 parties. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Opposition is united in this election.

"We are trying to contact Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. Last time, they supported our joint presidential candidate," he said, adding that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is also together with the Opposition in this election.

Among the attendees were Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja and Binoy Viswam, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, DMK's TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav, MDMK's Vaiko and TRS' K Keshava Rao.

The RJD's AD Singh, IMUL's ET Mohammed Basheer and Kerala Congress (M)'s Jose K Mani were also present.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sharad pawar margaret alva
sharad pawar margaret alva
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out