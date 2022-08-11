Vice President of India swearing-in highlights: Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn-in as 14th vice president
Vice President of India swearing-in highlights: Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took oath as the fourteenth vice president of India, and was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu, who, last month, became the country's fifteenth and second female President.
Dhankhar, a former governor and ex-Union minister, was nominated by the BJP-led ruling NDA for the country's second-highest constitutional office. In the August 6 elections, the 71-year-old defeated Margaret Alva, the joint opposition's candidate. While Dhankhar secured 528 or 74% of the total valid votes, Alva's score stood at 182 or 26% of the total valid ballots.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 12:31 PM
Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th vice president
Jagdeep Dhankhar is now officially India's 14th vice president, succeeds M Venkaiah Naidu – whose term ended yesterday – in the top post.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 12:25 PM
Dhankhar arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan
The VP -designate reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he will be administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 12:01 PM
Dhankhar to take oath shortly
The former Bengal governor will be sworn-in at 12:30, according to the official YouTube channel of the President of India,
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 11:36 AM
Watch oath-taking ceremony on YouTube
While the oath-taking ceremony will be broadcast on all news channels, you can also watch on the official YouTube channel of the President of India.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 10:54 AM
Who is VP-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar?
A brief profile of the 71-year-old former Bengal governor, the second person from Rajasthan, after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (2002-2007), to ascend to the country's second-highest office.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 10:14 AM
Dhankhar won 74% of valid votes
In the August 6 polls – the results were declared the same day – Dhankhar, nominated by the BJP-led ruling NDA, secured 528 (74.37%) of the total 710 valid votes (15 invalid, 55 absentees). Opposition candidate, Margaret Alva, won 182 or 25.63% of the valid ballots.
-
Thu, 11 Aug 2022 09:51 AM
VP-elect Dhankhar visits Rajghat
Ahead of swearing-in, vice president-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Mahatma Gandhi's memorial – Rajghat – in New Delhi.