Vice President of India swearing-in highlights: Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn-in as 14th vice president

Vice President of India swearing-in highlights: In the VP polls, held on August 6, Dhankhar, with 74% of the total valid votes, defeated joint opposition's candidate Margaret Alva.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with President Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 12:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Vice President of India swearing-in highlights: Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took oath as the fourteenth vice president of India, and was administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu, who, last month, became the country's fifteenth and second female President.

Dhankhar, a former governor and ex-Union minister, was nominated by the BJP-led ruling NDA for the country's second-highest constitutional office. In the August 6 elections, the 71-year-old defeated Margaret Alva, the joint opposition's candidate. While Dhankhar secured 528 or 74% of the total valid votes, Alva's score stood at 182 or 26% of the total valid ballots.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 11 Aug 2022 12:31 PM

    Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th vice president

    Jagdeep Dhankhar is now officially India's 14th vice president, succeeds M Venkaiah Naidu – whose term ended yesterday – in the top post.

  • Thu, 11 Aug 2022 12:25 PM

    Dhankhar arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan

    The VP -designate reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan, where he will be administered oath by President Droupadi Murmu.

  • Thu, 11 Aug 2022 12:01 PM

    Dhankhar to take oath shortly

    The former Bengal governor will be sworn-in at 12:30, according to the official YouTube channel of the President of India,

  • Thu, 11 Aug 2022 11:36 AM

    Watch oath-taking ceremony on YouTube

    While the oath-taking ceremony will be broadcast on all news channels, you can also watch on the official YouTube channel of the President of India.

  • Thu, 11 Aug 2022 10:54 AM

    Who is VP-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar?

    A brief profile of the 71-year-old former Bengal governor, the second person from Rajasthan, after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (2002-2007), to ascend to the country's second-highest office.

  • Thu, 11 Aug 2022 10:14 AM

    Dhankhar won 74% of valid votes

    In the August 6 polls – the results were declared the same day – Dhankhar, nominated by the BJP-led ruling NDA, secured 528 (74.37%) of the total 710 valid votes (15 invalid, 55 absentees). Opposition candidate, Margaret Alva, won 182 or 25.63% of the valid ballots.

  • Thu, 11 Aug 2022 09:51 AM

    VP-elect Dhankhar visits Rajghat

    Ahead of swearing-in, vice president-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Mahatma Gandhi's memorial – Rajghat – in New Delhi.

