Jahangirpuri communal violence: 29-year-old accused arrested

The Delhi Police have arrested a 29-year-old accused in connection with communal clashes that broke during a religious procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri in April.

Deputy police commissioner Vichitra Veer said they were tipped off about Sanwar Malik’s presence in Jahangirpuri before his arrest on Tuesday. “Our informer told us that if he is not apprehended this time, he will flee to his native place in West Bengal. Malik worked as a scrap dealer in Jahangirpuri...,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veer added Malik, who was declared a proclaimed offender, and other co-accused allegedly instigated the public and threw stones, and bottles at the procession and the police deployed there. He said the Delhi police announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to Malik’s arrest.

Veer said when a police team tried to arrest Malik, he initially managed to flee. “Our team finally nabbed him. Locals tried to help the accused and threw bricks at the raiding team. But even after suffering injuries, the police team succeeded in overpowering and arresting him.” Veer said a separate case has been registered against Malik and unknown persons for trying to help the accused flee.

Veer said Malik, a school dropout, was arrested first in 2016 in an attempt to murder case along with his brother. “Thereafter, he started criminal activities in Delhi. He faces six criminal cases...”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Over two dozen accused have been so far arrested in the Jahangirpuri communal violence case.