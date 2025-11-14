Thrissur , A prison official suffered serious injuries after he was stabbed by two inmates using sharpened tiles at the High Security Prison in Viyyoor here, police officials said on Friday. Jail official stabbed by prisoners in Kerala

Viyyoor Police registered the case against inmates Azaruddin and Manoj, who are lodged in the High Security Prison where accused involved in terrorism cases and detainees under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Act are housed.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred at around 5.20 pm on Thursday when Abhinav, an Assistant Prison Officer from Kottarakara, asked two prisoners, Azaruddin and Manoj, who were on the first floor of the prison, to return to their cells.

Agitated by the direction, Azaruddin allegedly stabbed Abhinav in the neck with a sharpened piece of tile, causing injuries to his chest and both hands, the FIR said.

The FIR further said that both Azaruddin and Manoj then assaulted Abhinav and attacked him with keys.

When another inmate, Rejikumar, attempted to intervene, the duo allegedly attacked him as well.

Other prison officials soon reached the spot, overpowered the accused, and rushed Abhinav and Rejikumar to the hospital.

The inmates were subsequently locked inside their cells, officials said.

Based on Abhinav’s complaint, Viyyoor police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 109 , 117 , 118 , 115 , 126 , 121 , 132 , and 296 .

Police officials said the accused's arrest would be formally recorded soon, after which they would be produced before the court for remand proceedings.

The prison officer sustained serious injuries, but his condition is currently stable, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.