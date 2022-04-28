Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik applies for bail on medical grounds
india news

Jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik applies for bail on medical grounds

The central agency claimed Nawab Malik had usurped a prime property at Kurla – Goawala Compound, spread over three acres and valued at about ₹300 crore -- originally owned by one Munira Plumber through Solidus Investments, with the active connivance of Haseena Parkar, the late sister of Dawood Ibrahim.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 08:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik on Thursday applied to the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002) court for bail on medical grounds.

The court has posted the 62-year-old NCP leader’s plea for hearing on May 2.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik on February 23 in connection with a money laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides. The 62-year-old NCP leader is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.

The ED had initiated a money laundering probe against Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close associates, on the basis of an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on February 3, 2022 in connection with the purported terrorist activities and drug trafficking undertaken by the gang.

The central agency claimed Nawab Malik had usurped a prime property at Kurla – Goawala Compound, spread over three acres and valued at about 300 crore in the current market price -- originally owned by one Munira Plumber through Solidus Investments, with the active connivance of Haseena Parkar, the late sister of Dawood Ibrahim.

RELATED STORIES

“For usurping this property, Haseena Parkar and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a façade of genuinity for this criminal act,” the ED said in a release. “These persons illegally transferred the land belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother Mariyam Goawala by getting it registered on the strength of fake/forged documents in the name of Solidus Investments Private Limited,” the agency added.

The agency has claimed that the rent amount of Rs. 11.70 crore collected by Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure from tenants on this property was also proceeds of crime, as contemplated under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Malik’s family has rubbished the allegations and claimed that a family firm had purchased Goawala Compound from Munira Plumber’s power of attorney holder Mohd Salim Ishaq Patel, a purported frontman of Haseena Parkar and the transaction was backed by valid documents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP