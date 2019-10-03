Jaipur cleanest railway station in India

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 00:05 IST

New Delhi: The railways has ranked Jaipur as the cleanest station followed by Jodhpur and Durgapur in its Stations Cleanliness Survey Report that was released on Wednesday.

Jaipur received an overall cleanliness score of 931.75 out of 1,000, Jodhpur 927.19 and Durgapura 922.50. North Western Railway has been ranked the cleanest zone.

Southern Railway zone’s Guduvancheri station has ranked the last with a total score of 286.32 followed by Delhi Sadar Bazar (270.14).

Railway minister Piyush Goyal, who released the report at an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, called for a need to value the change in the mindset of common people. “Today, India is one of those countries which give priority to cleanliness. Today, a cleanliness programme is being conducted across 6,500 stations...,’’ he said.

Andheri has been ranked the cleanest station in the suburban rail system with an overall score of 728.52, followed by Virar (726.09) and Naigaon ( 718.87). Dum Dum of the suburban Kolkata Metro Rail Zone has been ranked the last with a total score of 654.57, followed by Esplanade (590.58).

Goyal said that the railways is doing its bit to provide a clean and hygienic environment to the passengers. “Indian railways has also banned single-use plastic across its premises today [Wednesday] onwards,” Goyal said. He added that the ministry has also has started manufacturing coaches equipped with bio-toilets.

Under ‘Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat’, the railways has outsourced cleanliness and deployed mechanized cleaning equipment at major stations. It has also improved flooring of platforms to enable mechanised cleaning.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 00:05 IST