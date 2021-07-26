Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Jaipur doctor tweeted photo minutes before she died in Himachal landslide
Jaipur doctor tweeted photo minutes before she died in Himachal landslide

The Jaipur doctor's Twitter timeline is full of photographs from her trip, including a stunning early morning sky and the "last point of India where civilians are allowed".
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:59 AM IST
The Jaipur based doctor's brother, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, tweeted about her death and her love for nature. (Deepa Sharma/Twitter)

Minutes before she was killed after her vehicle was hit by falling rocks following multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday, Dr Deepa Sharma tweeted about India's last point where civilians are allowed. The ayurvedic doctor from Rajasthan's capital of Jaipur was in the hill state to celebrate her 38th birthday.

The ayurvedic doctor's brother, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, tweeted about her death and her love for nature.

"My sister deepa Sharma going for spiti tour on her upcoming 38th birthday on 29 July. She was very happy for this planned trip. She purchased new professional camera and new smartphone for it. She love nature and now my sister die in the lap of nature.may her soul rest in peace," he posted on Twitter.

Dr Deepa Sharma's Twitter is full of photographs from her trip, including a stunning early morning sky and the "last point of India where civilians are allowed".

"Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally," Deepa Sharma's last tweet read.

Several people expressed shock and condoled her death on Twitter.

"Cannot believe God can be so cruel to take away such a beautiful soul. She just went there never to return. Life is so fragile. Hope ppl realise this and only cobtinue to spread love. Heartfelt condolences," a user posted.

"We haven’t interacted much dr Deepa but I hope it’s not true , you were always vocal and strong about your opinions may you always rest in peace," tweeted another.

The eight others who also died on Sunday have been identified as Pratiksha Sunil Patil from Maharashtra, Amogh Bapat and Satish Katakbar from Chhattisgarh, Umarav Singh from Delhi and Kumar Ulhar Ved Pathak, Anurag Bihani, Maya Devi and Richa Bihani.

Shiril Oberoi from Delhi, Naveen Bhardwaj from Punjab and Ranjit Singh, a resident of Batseri village in Kinnaur district, were injured.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed condolences over the deaths. PM Modi announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

himachal pradesh
